LeBron James and Anthony Davis received injury updates before the Lakers NBA In-Season Tournament game vs. the Blazers on Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers will play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night as the NBA In-Season Tournament continues on. The Lakers are looking to earn a victory against an underwhelming Blazers team, however, LA is dealing with injury concerns. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been dealing with injuries, so they are not guaranteed to play on Friday.

The Lakers currently hold a 6-6 record. Their overall performance has been mediocre as a team, which is disappointing after they built a competitive roster during the offseason. Los Angeles is hoping to jump back into the win column after losing to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday by a final score of 125-110.

So with the Lakers needing a victory, fans will surely be asking the following question: Are LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Blazers?

LeBron James, Anthony Davis injury statuses vs. Blazers

Davis was initially listed as probable due to left adductor/hip spasm injuries, via the NBA injury report. LeBron, however, was questionable as he battles a left calf injury.

Fortunately, both players have both been given the greenlight to play in the game, per Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints.

LeBron James continues to shine for the Lakers. He is averaging 24.6 points per game on 57 percent field goal and 37.3 percent three-point shooting. LeBron is also recording 6.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds per contest.

Davis has dealt with an inconsistent campaign so far. He is averaging 22.1 points per game on 52.4 percent field goal and 33.3 percent three-point shooting. Davis is averaging 11.6 rebounds per contest to go along with a league-leading 3.4 blocks per game.

He's endured some forgettable performances though. This has led to no shortage of media scrutiny, as most people believe Davis needs to be the Lakers best player in order for LA to find success in 2023-24.

When it comes to the question of if Davis and LeBron are playing tonight vs. the Blazers, the answer is yes!