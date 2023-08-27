Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is making some fans both in the United States and abroad. Reaves is currently in the Philippines with Team USA for the FIBA World Cup, and the Lakers star recently got a huge ovation from Filipino fans when he was introduced.

Fans in the Philippines packed out the place to see Austin Reaves 🤯 (via aaronreilly3/IG) pic.twitter.com/8NwhYvV0k6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 27, 2023

It's just the latest example of the increasingly large profile that Austin Reaves has established for himself in the basketball world.

After playing his college basketball with the Oklahoma Sooners, Reaves went undrafted in 2021 and then signed with the Lakers as a free agent, playing sparingly for the first part of the 2021-22 season before eventually establishing himself as a solid player towards the end of the year.

In 2022-23, Reaves stepped into an even bigger role for Los Angeles. By the end of the season, he was one of the most important players on a Western Conference Finals team, recording several huge games and clutch moments throughout last year's playoffs.

While the Lakers's season ended with a disappointing sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, it was still a breakout season for Reaves, who was rewarded with a $56 million contract to return to Los Angeles this summer.

It is worth wondering how high Reaves' profile would be if he played for, say, any other team besides the Lakers. Still, there's no denying what he's accomplished on the court, as he's been a model of consistency throughout huge shifts in the Lakers' organization during the past two years.

If the FIBA World Cup is any indication, Reaves should be in for an even more impressive 2023-24 season.