Austin Reaves just reminded those haters criticizing Anthony Davis what the Lakers big man can actually do.

After Anthony Davis' standout performance on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves didn't hold back in his message for those haters criticizing the big man all season long.

Davis has seen his fair share of mockeries and insults amid what has been an inconsistent season so far for him. In their showdown with the Dallas Mavericks last Wednesday, AD was heavily criticized for scoring just 10 points. While the star big man did record 13 boards, four assists and one block and steal, his offensive display was certainly lacking. And for a game that ended on a three-point defeat by the Lakers, his shortcomings were further put under the microscope.

In their meeting with the Cavs, however, Davis more than made up for that previous performance. He exploded for 32 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the field, along with 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks.

Davis' presence was certainly massive for the Lakers, as they faced the Twin Towers of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. In the end, LA was able to survive with the 121-115 win and improved to 10-7 on the season.

In his postgame presser after the victory, Reaves made sure to remind the haters what Davis just did. And for those who kept criticizing the All-Star center for his inconsistency, AR-15 emphasized that off-nights happen and it doesn't mean AD isn't a good player.

“Everybody's quick to murder AD when he has an off night. … He's affecting the game more than what the average human is picking up on,” Reaves said of Davis, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The Anthony Davis that showed up on Saturday is definitely the Davis that the Lakers need if they want to win a title this 2022-23 season. While Austin Reaves is right to defend his teammate, however, the fact of the matter is there are high expectations on him and the Purple and Gold to deliver on a daily basis.

For a fanbase so used to winning, anything short of excellence isn't accepted. Hopefully, Davis will be able to use the criticisms as fuel to prove everyone how wrong the doubters are in their assessment of him. The performance against the Cavs is definitely a great start.