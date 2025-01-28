Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers aimed for their fourth consecutive win on Monday as they faced the Charlotte Hornets in the second game of their six-game road trip. Davis powered the Lakers with a dominant first quarter, scoring 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting in just 12 minutes, helping them secure a commanding 39-19 lead heading into the second quarter.

“That’s an impressive game. Start off by saying that,” Lakers guard Austin Reaves said about Davis performance. “But that might be the most impressive quarter of basketball I’ve ever seen an individual play. I felt like we almost could have went and sat down and watched him do what he does.”

Reaves also shared that Miles Bridges was telling his Hornets teammates, “We gotta try some other way to guard him.” Reaves responded there wasn’t one.

Anthony Davis leading the Lakers first quarter onslaught

The Lakers came out with tremendous energy from the jump, taking full control of the game. They flew around the court, forcing turnovers and contested shots. On offense, the team was in perfect rhythm, consistently finding Davis or other teammates wide open for easy layups and dunks.

Davis’ first quarter was a historic display of dominance. He finished with 42 points and 23 rebounds. No player in the last 28 years, according to Stathead.com data, has ever opened a game with 21 points and 11 rebounds in the first quarter.

The 21 points and 11 rebounds Davis recorded in the first quarter surpassed the entire Hornets team's total for the period.

As Lakers coach JJ Redick had anticipated, Charlotte began firing off three-pointers after the Lakers closed down the paint. LaMelo Ball's second three early in the second quarter trimmed the lead to 16, but he twisted his ankle while backpedaling down the court. Ball left the game and didn’t return, playing just nine minutes.

The Charlotte Hornets falling short of a comeback

The Hornets, however, remained hot from beyond the arc while the Lakers’ play faltered on both sides of the ball. James badly missed a three-pointer to close one possession, and Davis was forced into a contested 19-foot shot off one knee to end another.

Charlotte (12-31) trimmed the lead to eight by halftime, thanks in part to seven turnovers by the Lakers in the second quarter alone. Fortunately, Davis continued his dominant performance.

With 1:07 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Lakers extended their lead to 110-102, seemingly sealing the win. However, the Hornets rallied with determination, cutting the deficit to just three points with 13.1 seconds left after Josh Green drew a foul on a three-point attempt and sank all three free throws. Despite their late push, Charlotte ran out of time, allowing Los Angeles to secure a 112-107 victory.

LeBron James tallied 22 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists, while Austin Reaves contributed 17 points to the Lakers' effort.

Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 26 points and eight rebounds, as the team dropped three of its last four games. Josh Okogie added 19 points, while Josh Green contributed 15.

The Lakers continue their back-to-back stretch on Tuesday, heading to Philadelphia to face Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers.