The Los Angeles Lakers grabbed a 112-107 win against the Charlotte Hornets, to improve to 2-0 on their current road trip, and to notch their fourth consecutive win. The Lakers didn't make things easy, even with Hornets' star guard LaMelo Ball exiting the game due to injury and not returning. But a win is a win nonetheless, and following the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick was brutally honest when speaking about Anthony Davis' monster game, as per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

“He carried us all night,” Redick said. JJ Redick also mentioned that Davis essentially put in two nights of work with his 21 points and 11 rebounds in the first quarter, and then his 21 points and 12 rebounds throughout the rest of the game.

During the Lakers' win against the Hornets, Anthony Davis finished with 42 points, 23 rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots in 37 minutes of play. He shot 17-of-28 from the field and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line. It was a masterclass from Davis who has been arguably the team's most consistent player this season.

With the Lakers defeating the Hornets, they improved to 26-18 on the season, while the Hornets dropped to 12-31. The Lakers are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

Anthony Davis' impact for the Lakers

To begin the 2024-25 season, Anthony Davis was playing MVP caliber basketball for the Lakers. While some of that talk has cooled off as the season has progressed, he's still playing at an extremely high level while anchoring the Lakers' defense.

Davis has been playing elite basketball to begin the Lakers' road trip. Right before his big game against the Hornets, he dropped 36 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one blocked shot on the Golden State Warriors in a win.

Overall, Davis has appeared in 40 games for the Lakers at a little over 34 minutes per game. He's been averaging 25.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocked shots with splits of 52.4 percent shooting from the field, 30.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

With the NBA trade deadline coming up, a report surfaced last week that Davis and LeBron James had put pressure on the Lakers to make trades to upgrade the team. Both players reportedly believe that the team is only one or two pieces away from being a serious title contender.

Davis also said that he's played his best basketball with the Lakers alongside another big man in the starting lineup. When the Lakers won the 2020 NBA title, Davis was starting alongside either JaVale McGee or Dwight Howard.