A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Austin Reaves has been an absolute revelation for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. As such, it comes as no surprise that the German national team is doing all it can to ensure that the 24-year-old is able to represent them in the upcoming FIBA World Cup tournament this summer.

Reaves, whose grandmother is German, was able to obtain a German visa in 2022. The Lakers guard has already indicated his interest in playing for the national team in the past, which is why German national coach Gordon Herbert is looking forward to having Reaves on his roster for the FIBA World Cup:

“At that time I had a short conversation with him and further conversations with his agent,” Herbert said of his last conversation with Reaves nearly a year ago, via EuroHoops. “But it was not yet clear whether he would play for us. Later on, I read in the press that he really wants to play for Germany.

“I contacted Austin by SMS and called him, but I did not receive an answer.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Reaves might not have made it official just yet, but all signs are pointing to the Lakers stud suiting up for Germany for the upcoming tournament. Previously, Austin himself all but confirmed his willingness to represent the national side:

“I’m excited. I’m already feeling it,” Reaves said, via Mike Maestre of as.

You have to note that the Lakers are in the midst of a deep playoff battle against the Memphis Grizzlies, so perhaps Reaves is merely locked in at the moment. His future with the national squad should get more clarity after the season.