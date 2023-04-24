Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

It is well documented that Kyrie Irving has wanted to be on the Los Angeles Lakers in the past. There was rumored interest from both parties this season before Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks and subsequently finished the regular season on a disappointing note. As Irving’s future remains up in the air, a rival NBA executive believes the Lakers will find a way to bring him to Los Angeles and reunite him with LeBron James this summer, reports Heavy Sports’ Steve Bulpett.

The Lakers are currently focusing on winning an NBA Championship and Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. They have a chance to take a 3-1 series lead, all but guaranteeing a ticket to the next round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. For now, the Lakers players will be keeping their focus on the court. However, Rob Pelinka and the front office are certainly gauging the offseason and the potential of bringing in Kyrie Irving.

Irving is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and looks to most likely be returning to Dallas next season to run it back with Luka Doncic. However, he will undoubtedly take a visit with the Lakers, and if they can give him the money he wants, a reunion with LeBron James will be more than enticing.

The most success Irving has experienced came during his playing days with James, including a 2016 NBA Finals victory over the Golden State Warriors in an historic 3-1 comeback. Ever since leaving James, Irving’s career has been defined by off-the-court controversy and an inability to win games in tenures with the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and now the Mavericks.

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James proved to be a championship winning duo, and a reunion in Los Angeles makes sense for both team and player. The Lakers are looking to win an NBA Finals ring this season, but expect them to get right to work on Irving once the offseason begins.