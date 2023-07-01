The Los Angeles Lakers and Austin Reaves agreed to a 4-year, $56 million contract.

The Lakers were intent on matching any offers for Reaves, even up to $100 million (the most they could initially offer him was $52 million). At exit interviews, Rob Pelinka — who has repeatedly stressed the importance of continuity when discussing the organization's offseason approach — essentially guaranteed that Reaves wasn't going anywhere.

“I would say this resoundingly clear: Our intentions our to keep our young core together,” said Pelina, who wasn't authorized to specifically mention impending free agents at the time. “We want to do our best to fit the puzzle together … Austin, in particular, had an incredible year. I think he defines what's at the heart of playing for the Lakers. He's a selfless, team-first guy. He lives in the gym. He loves the big moment. He's been able to meet the big moment. I think he's the guy that, regardless of what his deal is, it won't change him as a person. And we'll hang our hat on that.”

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Reaves' contract will include a player option in the final year, a 15 percent trade kicker, and the maximum allowable advance — all incentives to ensure Reaves stayed in Los Angeles.

Because Reaves is only eligible to make about $12 million in 2023-24, the Lakers have been able to keep him, Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell, plus add Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes, and Cam Reddish while remaining about $8 million under the $172 million hard-cap and $1.3 million under the luxury tax.

Reaves, who grew up a Kobe Bryant fan in rural Arkansas, never wavered when asked about his preference to remain in Los Angeles. (Reaves' debut signature shoe, dropping in August, features a purple and gold colorway.)

“I wanna be here. This feels like home to me. … The way the fans support me, the players, coaching staff, front office, this is definitely somewhere I wanna be.”

Austin Reaves told me that while he's not a vocal leader like LeBron or AD, he believes his "decent basketball IQ" (lol) will allow him to "expand" his leadership skills moving forward pic.twitter.com/4eXBs1pQvU — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) May 24, 2023

Reaves' rise is already the stuff of legend. He declined the opportunity to be selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft to sign with the Lakers afterward. Los Angeles quickly awarded him a two-year contract — exceedingly rare for undrafted free agents — and Reaves shined in LeBron James' pre-training camp scrimmages. He emerged as a key rotation piece and a fan favorite midway through his rookie season, displaying an elite two-way feel for the game.

In 2022-23, Reaves inarguably became the Lakers' third-best player, especially after taking on more playmaking duties after the trade deadline. Post-All-Star break, the 25-year-old averaged 17.6 points and 5.5 assists on scorching .578/.443/.856 shooting splits. He also got to the free throw line at a star-level rate and displayed bona fide clutch chops.

Most impressively, Reaves upped his game in the playoffs. In his first postseason run, Austin averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 44.6% from 3.

Full audio of Austin Reaves shouting: "I'M HIM!" 🔊 Playoff Reaves has arrived!pic.twitter.com/29SlrMnka4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

As for how he'll spend his money? Reaves said he'll join a golf club (or two). Oh, and support his family.

At Lakers exit interviews, Austin Reaves accidentally put golf above family before quickly correcting himself, but said golf was a "close second." As for basketball? "Love that too." https://t.co/PMayMZUV1V pic.twitter.com/2QXkF9lzrx — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) June 14, 2023

Reaves will next hoop for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.