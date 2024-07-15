The biggest storyline revolving around the Los Angeles Lakers at present is the draft selection of Bronny James. The 6-foot-2 guard is currently seeing action in the Summer League, and it looks like JJ Redick already has a developmental plan in mind for him. During a recent interview, Redick spoke in detail about molding Bronny into a defensive stopper. In fact, the newly-hired head coach even named a player that Bronny could supposedly emulate in the future: Lu Dort.

“…And what I've communicated to him (Bronny), right now, what we're looking for is defensive ball pressure,” Redick said. “I told him this yesterday. I said ‘I don't care if you have 10 fouls, I don't care if you get blown by. What I do care about, is if you're on the ball and you're three feet off the ball. Like you have to be a guy that's a ball hawk at all times'…He has a really good instinctive nature on the defensive end. I thought the third game in the Cali Classic, he made eight or nine really good defensive plays.”

“We used the example yesterday. We were at the Canda-USA basketball exhibition game, and I turned to one of our assistant coaches during the game and I said ‘I think Lu Dort just single handedly broke up the eighth possession of the game.' Like his impact, you can't get into your offense sometimes, the shotclock winds down because of his ball pressure; He literally blows up entire plays because of that pressure. And I really believe this — Bronny eventually will be that guy.”

