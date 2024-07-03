Los Angeles Lakers second round-pick Bronny James, son of LeBron James, has signed his rookie contract with the team which is lasting four years, worth $7.9 million according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. Included in the contract is a team option for the fourth year.

James was selected with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the NBA Draft where the Lakers are already going through major changes like having a new head coach in JJ Redick. The contract for Bronny wasn't the only news from the team Wednesday morning as his father also got a new deal in two-years, worth $104 million.

With the contracts for both the son and father signed, it is now official that they are teammates and could play on the court together which would be the first time in NBA history that kind of duo is on a team. On top of that discussion, there has been plenty on the topic of nepotism and Bronny getting a roster spot because of LeBron.

JJ Redick says Bronny James has “earned” a spot with Lakers

This has caused massive debate on social media which was always going to be a sure fire conversation as soon as Bronny James declared for the NBA Draft after one season spent with the USC Trojans. The 19-year old was introduced by the Lakers Tuesday where new head coach JJ Redick said that the rookie “earned” his right to be where he is today according to The Athletic.

“Rob and I did not give Bronny anything. Bronny has earned this, right?” Redick said. “Bronny talks about his hard work, Bronny has earned this through hard work. And for us prioritizing player development, we view Bronny as, like, case study one, because his base level of feel, athleticism, point-of-attack defender, shooting, passing … there’s a lot to like about his game. And as we sort of build out our player development program holistically, he’s going to have a great opportunity to become an excellent NBA player.”

Bronny says pressure has been “amplified” since being drafted to Lakers

Despite a very young age, Bronny seems to be used to the pressure as being the son of LeBron James will always bring that, especially when he wants to pursue a career in basketball. However, the USC product admits the pressure has been “amplified,” but is confident in himself that he will “get through it” according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“For sure, amplified amount of pressure,” Bronny said of the attention surrounding his joining the Lakers. “I've already seen it on social media and stuff, and the internet and stuff and talking about that I might not deserve an opportunity. But I've been dealing with stuff like this my whole life. So it's nothing different, but it's more amplified, for sure. But I'll get through it.”

His first and only season with the Trojans was a limited one as he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 36.6 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from the three-point line. However, this was also coming off of a crucial heart procedure where he spent five months resting which James said in his introductory press conference limited his development from “perfecting my game more.”

“I feel like I could've been perfecting my game more,” Bronny said. “I feel like I've been given the opportunity to showcase what I can really do because I wasn't given that much of an opportunity at SC. I'm excited for what is to come.”

Bronny James says he never though of playing with his father

Bronny James will no doubt showcase his talents first during the summer with the Lakers as he looks to improve day by day in preparation for the upcoming season in the hopes of playing alongside his father. However, he would say that he “never really had a thought of me going to play with my dad” which was a surprising sentiment for some.

“Rob has told me that there's a great development system here, so I just want to come in and get my work in and get better every day,” Bronny said. “I never really had a thought of me going to play with my dad. But that's always there to take part of. But that wasn't the main focus of mine.”

In any sense, the Lakers are hoping Bronny and fellow draft pick in Dalton Knecht from the first round can provide immediate production for the team after finishing with a 47-35 record which put them seventh in the Western Conference.