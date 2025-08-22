The Arizona Cardinals come into the 2025 NFL season with hopes of improving and making the playoffs. With Week 1 drawing close, there is also an urgency to see if one of their most important positions improves. Cardinals trade rumors continue to swirl, and the team hopes to have an answer to address their offensive issues.

Arizona does not have fantastic odds to win the Super Bowl, according to FanDuel. Still, that can change if they can get more consistent production out of their offense. Of course, it starts with Kyler Murray. Murray tossed for 3,851 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while also running 78 times for 572 yards and five scores. However, his receivers were not the beneficiaries of this.

Week 1 is getting closer, and the Cards must try to fix an offense that ranked 18th in passing yards. Although they ranked seventh in rushing yards, it was not enough to form an offense that could be threatening. There is one player who could help fix this issue. It's time to discuss him.

How Cardinals receivers fared in 2024 NFL season

Marvin Harrison Jr. could have a big year in 2025. However, his 2024 campaign was not the greatest entry into the NFL, as he had 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns in his rookie season. Meanwhile, Michael Wilson had 47 catches for 548 yards and four scores. There was no other receiver that had over 450 yards.

Some might believe Murray was the reason for this. However, he was still able to get the ball to Trey McBride a lot, as he had 111 receptions for 1,146 yards and two touchdowns. Murray moved the ball efficiently to his tight end. Yet, he was not able to get the ball to his receivers as much.

What the Cardinals did before 2025 NFL season

The Cardinals did not draft a single receiver before the 2025 NFL season. Also, they did not sign an effective receiver to their roster, either. Wilson recently suffered a concussion, putting his Week 1 availability in question.

The Cards currently plan to run Harrison, Wilson, and Zay Jones as their receivers. Furthermore, the backups don't look like much, either. Greg Dortch, Simi Fehoko, and Xavier Weaver are currently the options behind them. Ultimately, the Cards felt like running it back with the same group was the best idea. But getting this superstar receiver could put them over the edge.

Why Tyreek Hill would be a great fit for Arizona

Tyreek Hill had the worst season of his career, catching just 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns. Although that led the team, it was still the lowest total he has had in years. Hill may be declining. Still, he could be a very valuable boost for the Cards.

If the Cardinals were to trade for Hill, they would add a very seasoned receiver who could stretch the field. Additionally, he would also take the pressure off Harrison. Even his father had Reggie Wayne on the other side for a good portion of his career. Ultimately, having an already established and elite receiver on the other side could only be a boon.

It would also help Murray continue to play well. Even though he has been inconsistent throughout his career, there have been moments where he has played like an elite quarterback. Given his running abilities, it forces defenses to think twice. Murray would be the best beneficiary of a trade for Hill.

Why Hill is unhappy in Miami

Hill has been named in numerous trade rumors, and it does not seem to be going away. However, he never formally requested a trade. All of this trade buzz comes from the fact that he literally said he was done after Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season.

Hill was frustrated with how the season ended. The Dolphins went 8-9 and missed the playoffs. Significantly, it was the first time that he missed the playoffs. Hill was not happy with not making the playoffs. Furthermore, he was not satisfied with the inconsistency at the quarterback position. Tua Tagovailoa missed a lot of time because of numerous injuries. Hill might want a change.

Cardinals trade rumors are now including Hill, and he might find a better home in Glendale. Currently, the Cards are seen as an average team that plays in the NFC West, which is a division in transition. While the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams are expected to contend, neither is a powerhouse. Hill could help turn the Cardinals into that powerhouse, especially if the offense starts to go off. While he has not officially requested a move, a trade would do him and the Cardinals all the good in the world.