The Los Angeles Chargers are winding down training camp ahead of their season opener in Brazil against the Kansas City Chiefs. During training camp, they lost Rashawn Slater to a season-ending injury, but have had a rookie emerge. Chargers veteran Khalil Mack had high praise for rookie running back Omarion Hampton, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

“We asked Khalil Mack about [Hampton] last week, and we were like ‘Well, it might be hard to tell, you're not tackling to the ground in training camp practices.' And Kahlil cut us off and said, ‘No, I can tell. I can tell. If you're a football player, you can tell.' And that's the kind of impact and mark that Hampton has already made on training camp,” Popper said on Air Meirov's NFL Spotlight podcast.

The Chargers had JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards in the backfield last year, and Jim Harbaugh felt he needed an upgrade. Even after signing Najee Harris in free agency, they drafted Hampton in the first round. He was one of two running backs selected in the first round, going well after Ashton Jeanty went to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hampton will be the bellcow for the Chargers after Najee Harris suffered an eye injury on July 4. The Slater injury could significantly impact his production for fantasy managers, but the Bolts are bullish on his future. Harbaugh's chief job as the head coach of the Chargers is to help Justin Herbert become a better quarterback. Getting a better running game behind him is step number one.

Hampton has become a fantasy football darling early in draft season, as he is expected to get the carries. But can he live up to all of the expectations coming out of North Carolina? He will have a tough test to start his NFL regular-season career, with the Kansas City Chiefs on the docket after a long trip to Brazil. Can he get his career off to a historic start?

