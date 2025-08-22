Brian Robinson Jr.'s time with the Washington Commanders has officially come to an end. Friday morning, Robinson Jr. was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick. Robinson Jr. was deemed inactive in the Commanders' most recent preseason game, signaling an end to the relationship.

The Commanders reportedly are happy with the depth they have at the running back position. Meanwhile, the 49ers are once again dealing with injuries across the board. Rookie RB Jordan James has missed most of training camp. Patrick Taylor was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, and even backup tailback Isaac Guerendo has been dealing with a shoulder injury himself.

All of that is on top of the insane injury issues the 49ers have dealt with at wide receiver. Clearly, this was a much-needed move for San Fran, while Washington was just looking to make a deal.

So, let's grade the Brian Robinson Jr. trade from the Commanders to the 49ers.

Grading Brian Robinson Jr. trade

49ers get RB Brian Robinson Jr.

As mentioned, the 49ers were in a bit of a pickle at the running back position. With injuries hitting the RB room before the season even begins, the lack of depth was concerning. That does not even include the fact that starting tailback Christian McCaffrey is injury-prone himself. He is healthy right now, but CMC suffered Achilles tendinitis last season, costing him eight games. Upon his return, he suffered a sprained PCL and missed the final five games of the regular season.

But that only tells a snipped of his checkered history.

Enter Brian Robinson Jr..

The former Alabama Crimson Tide standout has been in the league for three seasons. His rookie season was marred by injury, after Robinson Jr. sustained a gun shot wound that cost him the first six games.

Over the last two years, he amassed 365 carries for 1,532 rushing yards with 13 rushing touchdowns. He has proven to be a competent running back. At 6-foot-1, 228 pounds, he is a bruiser with a nose for the goal line.

But he is yet to play a full season, having missed at least a few games in all three seasons. So, this move does not entirely alleviate injury concerns at the running back position.

The 49ers just got Guerendo back into camp after his minor shoulder issue. Guerendo excelled in place of McCaffrey last season to the tune of a 5.0 yards per carry on 84 carries. So, it stands to reason that both Robinson Jr. and Guerendo will split backup duties.

Grade: B+

Commanders get 2026 6th Round Draft Pick

It is somewhat wild has this has come about.

With Robinson entering the final year of his rookie contract, he was looking for a lucrative extension. That was something the Commanders were not looking to give him. Instead, Washington saved $3.3 million in cap space sending him to the NFC West.

Last season, veteran Austin Ekeler split time with Robinson Jr. in the backfield. Ekeler, albeit not the same player he was in his prime, was still productive. He rushed 77 times for 367 yards and four touchdowns, with a 4.8 ypc. He also reeled in 35 of 41 targets from rookie standout Jayden Daniels for another 366 yards.

It stands to reason he will open the season as the starting running back. But at 30 years old, that may not last long.

Reports out of Washington's camp are that rookie tailback Jacory Croskey-Merritt has looked phenomenal. That must not be hyperbole either if the Commanders felt comfortable enough to trade Robinson Jr. to a conference foe.

They also have Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr., who both ran the ball well last season.

But this move is still risky. The only running back likely to make the 53-man roster with experience as a legit starter is on the wrong side of 30, with a serious history of concussion issues. The rest are simply unproven.

For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, this was a gamble that only garnered what will likely be a mid-to-late 6th round pick.

Grade: B-