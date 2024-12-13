Bronny James had an impressive G League road debut for the South Bay Lakers on Thursday, registering his best performance yet. He scored 30 points, along with three rebounds and two assists. However, despite his strong showing, the Lakers fell to the Valley Suns, 106-100.

James delivered a highlight after highlight, showcasing his veteran-like composure as he scored with ease and made key defensive plays. He tallied 13 points in the first half, marking a smooth offensive outing after a slow start to his scoring career. Coming into the game, James had been averaging 8.7 points on 29.4% shooting from the field in the G League.

He displayed his shooting prowess during an early stretch where he scored eight consecutive points, knocking down two three-pointers and finishing smoothly at the rim.

Overall, James showed his firepower, highlighted by a high-flying alley-oop. For the season, he now averages 14 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in the G League.

Bronny James' strong performance in the South Bay Lakers loss

The most impressive part of his performance was his takeover in the fourth quarter, where he nearly willed the Lakers’ G League team to a victory. He scored 11 points in the final frame, keeping South Bay in the game, though they ultimately fell short by six points.

After a shortened freshman season at USC, where he struggled to regain his rhythm following a heart issue, James declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. As anticipated, the Lakers chose him with the No. 55 pick in the second round and signed him to a four-year, $7.9 million contract.

On opening night, he entered the game for the Lakers alongside his father, LeBron James, making them the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game together. They later shared the court in Cleveland when the Lakers faced the Cavaliers, where Bronny scored his first career points with a fourth-quarter jumper.

Outside of that, Bronny has mainly seen garbage time minutes in the NBA, and there's no expectation that will change this season.

Bronny James, who was recently sidelined due to a heel problem, is likely to spend the majority of his playing time in the G League, although there isn't a set plan yet.

Bronny James getting called up to the big leagues

Early in the season, reports suggested that Bronny would only play in home games with the South Bay Lakers, whose arena also serves as the NBA team's practice facility. However, the organization has since changed its stance, though it's still uncertain when or if Bronny will travel for away games.

Everyone who has supported Bronny's basketball skills, rather than dismissing him as someone relying on nepotism, will feel validated tonight, as Bronny played exceptionally well. While his scoring needs to become more consistent for a chance at earning a call-up to the NBA team on his own merit, tonight highlighted the best possible display of his abilities.

His defensive intensity remained strong throughout the game, with Bronny demonstrating glimpses of the aggressive guard defender that many scouts praised during his high school days.