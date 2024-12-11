Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' son, Bronny James, received rookie treatment from his dad and All-Star Anthony Davis, and now he's heading on the road with the G League's South Bay Lakers. All eyes will be on Bronny when he makes his G League road debut.

James will face the Valley Suns, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Lakers' Bronny James will play his first NBA G League South Bay road game on Thursday vs. Valley Suns, sources tell ESPN,” Charania reported. “James began the G League season shuttling between the Lakers and South Bay home games, but sides kept door open the opportunity for road contests.”

After LeBron and Bronny James' jerseys sold for an astonishing price, Bronny will look to make his way back up to the NBA later this season.

*More details to come.*