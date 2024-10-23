Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James logged his first minutes as an NBA player in Tuesday's 110-103 win versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, and did so in historic fashion. He and LeBron James shared in a much-anticipated milestone, as father and son became active teammates on the court for the first time in the league's existence.

The rookie maintained the calm demeanor he has displayed since this entire process began, but he could not deny the magnitude his debut carried from a personal standpoint.

“Just going up to that scorers table with my dad and checking in for the first time,” James told TNT's Taylor Rooks after the triumphant season opener, via ClutchPoints. “That’s a crazy moment I’ll never forget.”

The second-round draft pick played three minutes, all of which came near the end of the first half, and missed both of his shot attempts while recording one rebound. LeBron James enjoyed a solid outing (16 points, five rebounds and four assists), but it was Anthony Davis who led the Lakers to their first win of the 2024-25 campaign. The big man posted a magnificent stat line of 36 points, 16 boards and three blocks.

Fair or not, though, the focus was always going to be more on the father-son storyline rather than individual performances. Fans witnessed something that had never been done before on the hardwood, which is actually becoming a common occurrence in the final chapter of the Book of LeBron James. But this is also about Bronny James' own journey.

Can Bronny James help the Lakers this year?

The 20-year-old is focused on taking the next steps in his career and becoming a viable professional player. While it could be grueling to successfully complete that path, James clearly has a strong support system behind him.

“I'm just extremely grateful for everything,” he said. “I was given an amazing opportunity to come into this league and get better every day and learn every day.”

James may be spending significant time with LA's G league affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, as he tries to get up to speed at the NBA level. He will have plenty of opportunities to establish himself as a valued contributor, though. This game will ideally be a blip on the radar in terms of his statistical achievements, but the gravity of this occasion shall hold a special place in James' heart for the rest of his life.