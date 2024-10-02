LOS ANGELES – As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, one of the biggest headlines is the rookie season debut of Bronny James. The cameras will be out documenting his every move as they were during Lakers media day.

But what is Bronny’s mindset coming into the season? He’s simply focused on the work. He told assembled reporters at media day that he’s just looking forward to putting in the work and getting better as a player.

“All the cameras and stuff that are going around, feels good, but the work is yet to come,” James said. “I’m just looking forward to coming in and working with my guys and competing every day. Because that’s really what I want to do and that’s what I’ve wanted to do since I started taking basketball seriously. So I’m just coming in and trying to do my best.”

Bronny was selected with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He spent one season at USC before declaring for the draft. Despite an underwhelming year with the Trojans, he had a strong showing at the combine that helped raise his draft stock.

LeBron James, Bronny James make history with Lakers



When the NBA season tips-off, LeBron James and Bronny James will make history in that they will be the first father and son duo to play together.

The question is though, when will Bronny see the court? He’s going to be near the end of the Lakers depth chart and probably won’t be a rotation piece at any time during the season. It’s highly likely that he spends most of his actual on court minutes with the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

During Lakers media day, LeBron mentioned that he isn’t even sure what Bronny’s rookie season plan will look like. But that even if it entails G League assignment, that’s still putting the work in.

“I don’t know what that even looks like. His job is to put the work in and get better and better just like the rest of us. We want to hold him accountable, he’s gonna hold us accountable and everybody. We all do that, we get better because we’re all one team,” LeBron said. “We’re a reflection of South Bay, South Bay is a reflection of us. We’re all getting better. We’re all preaching the same things and it all works in everybody’s favor. There’s no substitution for hard work. . .I know he’s going to do that because that’s just what he’s about.”

The G League has grown in stature over the years to where it’s become a true developmental system for the NBA. Most of the time, it’s young NBA players on standard contract that make up G League team rotations. So with Bronny getting live game reps there, he’ll be going up against players of similar stature.

The Lakers begin the 2024-25 NBA season on Oct. 22 at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Meanwhile, the South Bay Lakers don’t tip-off their season until Nov. 9.