With LeBron James leading a Team USA rescue mission at the Paris Olympic Games this month, he is not going to be able to catch every one of his son's NBA Summer League milestones with the Los Angeles Lakers. At least not in person.

The four-time Finals MVP is in Las Vegas, Nevada for Team USA basketball camp, but he is still making sure to follow Bronny James' professional debut. Via his phone, James watched his 19-year-old's first field goal against the Sacrament Kings in the California Classic on Saturday.

Needless to say, he was excited. Fatherly bias aside, Bronny James did make an impressive drive to the basket for his first points. He exhibited good footwork and speed while attacking the lane, doing his best to make a strong impression on his new team.

Bronny James' uneven Summer League performance

Unfortunately, however, the rookie's afternoon quickly cooled. He recorded four points on 2-of-9 shooting, two rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes of action in LA's 108-94 loss. Most expect the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to be a bit of a project, so a shaky outing is certainly not shocking. But in the aftermath of his polarizing Lakers arrival, the inefficient offensive showing will draw more critics.

That is not James' concern, though. He just needs to be focused on getting better each game. Furthermore, the former USC Trojans guard was not the only one to have an underwhelming debut. First-Team All-American Dalton Knecht was only 3-of-12 from the floor and 5-of-9 from the free throw line.

While patience will obviously be extended to these young athletes, they may each be forced to carry a decent share of responsibilities in the 2024-25 campaign. It is a potential conundrum that fans hoped the team could avoid by adding Dejounte Murray, Klay Thompson or DeMar DeRozan, but the front office continues to disappoint with a quiet offseason.

As the rookies continue to find their NBA sea legs, Lakers star and proud father LeBron James will be invested. With the 39-year-old vying for his third and final Gold Medal, and his son preparing for his first season in The Association, this is an important summer for the entire James family.

LeBron James is expected to be both a mentor and savior this offseason

Although Bronny James has plenty on his plate in the Summer League, his dad is also a busy man. The NBA's all-time scoring leader is naturally going to take his son under his wing as he makes this crucial transition, which is one that many do not believe the former McDonald's All-American can successfully make.

Additionally, the elder James is also hoping to silence the skeptics who doubt Team USA's global hoops supremacy. A surprising fourth-place finish at the 2023 FIBA World Cup has some people doubting if America still produces the best players in the world.

The list of recent MVP winners is only fueling this narrative, but the United States has a slew of young stars like Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Haliburton who are poised to represent their country with the utmost excellence.

They will have to wait a bit longer for the opportunity to definitively grab a hold of that mantle on the Olympic stage, though, as LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, among others, attempt to enlarge the already enormous imprint their generation has left on the game of basketball.

Meanwhile, Bronny James is working on establishing his own legacy. He and the Summer League Lakers play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.