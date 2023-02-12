The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most active teams at the NBA trade deadline in hopes of improving their roster and trying to make a postseason run. In a three-team trade including the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz, the Lakers reacquired D’Angelo Russell whom they originally drafted with the 2nd overall pick in the 2015 draft. Russell suited up in his first game for the Lakers this season on Saturday on the road against the Golden State Warriors and he scored the Lakers first points of the game on a drive and finish at the basket.

D'Angelo Russell scores the first bucket in his first game back with the Lakers 👏pic.twitter.com/CQlzLLsvEU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 12, 2023

A combo guard, D’Angelo Russell will start alongside Dennis Schroder in the backcourt. Russell returns to the Lakers after having spent about three seasons with the Wolves. He was a Laker for two seasons before they traded him to the Brooklyn Nets in the 2017 offseason in the draft day deal that brought Kyle Kuzma to the Lakers. This season, Russell has been averaging 17.9 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three-point range.

One of the other players that the Lakers added to bolster their roster was Jazz shooting guard Malik Beasley. Beasley got his first Lakers minutes against the Warriors and he scored his first points as a Laker on a pull-up jumper late in the first quarter.

Malik Beasley gets his first bucket as a member of the Lakers 🔥pic.twitter.com/CSS9P0q8Hm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 12, 2023

This season, Beasley had been averaging 13.4 points per game and 3.6 rebounds with shooting splits of 39.6 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from the three-point line.