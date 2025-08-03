When Luka Doncic decides to leave the court for good, the Los Angeles Lakers star might have a career in comedy after a video with The Backstreet Boys went viral.

Doncic made a hilarious appearance in Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell's video. The group is performing a Vegas residency at The Sphere for their Into the Millennium Tour throughout the summer. Doncic, who is 6'6, towers over Littrell, who stands at 5'8, pulled up backstage to chat with singers. In the video, Littrell found a solution to talk to Doncic at eye level when the singer knelt on a tall table in order to speak to Doncic.

Alongside Littrell, the group that began in 1993 also features Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson. This is the group's first tour since the DNA World Tour, which ran from 2019 to 2023.

Rich and Tone Talauega, who are best known as Rich + Tone, have been with the band as choreographers and creative directors since the beginning of their careers are also choreographing the Into the Millennium Tour.

“I mean, it was a long road to get there,” Rich said to The Post, speaking on the group's first show of the tour, which began on July 11. “We started developing this at the end of last year, going into the new year.”

“Just the venue itself was exciting. To know that we were gonna work with the Boys and actually put the first pop boy band in the Sphere for the very first time. So from so many different perspectives and angles, man, it was really, really exciting to see it open,” Rich reflected.

The Vegas Sphere opened its doors on Sept. 29, 2023, with U2 performing in the venue and launching a 40-show residency which lasted until March 2024. The venue is massive and can hold up to 20,000 fans but the uniqueness of the space is that its the world's largest spherical structure, has 16K video and is equipped to provide a 4D experience for fans.

“We're honored,” Nick told E! News back in February. “We are the first pop band ever perform at this incredible venue.”

In addition to U2 and the Backstreet Boys, Anyma, Darren Aronofsky, Dead & Company, Eagles, Kenny Chesney

and Zac Brown Band have performed at the venue since the opening in 2023.

Fans of the iconic boy group are in for a treat as the Backstreet Boys will be performing hits such as “I Want It That Way,” “Larger Than Life,” as well as new songs such as “Hey,” AJ told the outlet. The Backstreet Boys will be in Sin City until August 24.