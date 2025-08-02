ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith reacted to Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic's three-year, $165 million extension. The news didn't come as a surprise to Smith, considering the Lakers' blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks shocked the NBA world. After trading away All-Star Anthony Davis to the Mavericks, Los Angeles watched a dedicated Doncic undergo a body conditioning transformation this offseason.

For Smith, Luka's dedication towards the 2025-26 campaign, Doncic's first full season with the Lakers, played a part in the franchise's decision to extend his contract for three more years, per Sirius XM's NBA Radio

“I think it was a forgone conclusion. I think anybody with sense knew it was going to come down to this,” Smith said. “You went to arguably the most storied franchise in sports, Amos. To be in a position where your marketability can elevate to unreal proportions. You just knew that ultimately this was going to get done.”

The new extension is a win/win for Doncic and the Lakers, considering Doncic's offseason efforts.

“When you see him having lost this weight, you get excited because, as great as he is as an offensive talent in the NBA, you're assuming that better condition, a loss of weight, with better conditioning, is going to contribute not only to him being a better defender, being somebody that's useable on the defensive side of the ball, but some versatility is going to develop within his offensive game, where he's moving without the ball and not standing around,” Smith added.

“So, you can utilize some of the other assets that you hope to have on the squad,” Stephen A Smith concluded.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka reacts to Luka Doncic's extension

Article Continues Below

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka's honest admission on Luka Doncic's extension expressed excitement for what he considers a significant day in franchise history.

“Today is a monumental moment for our franchise. Luka Dončić’s future is with the Los Angeles Lakers. Luka is one of the game’s most transcendent players, and his on-court dominance and passion is without compare,” Pelinka said. “From the moment Luka became a Laker, there was an immediate connection and admiration between Luka and our fanbase. You can feel it in your spirit when you attend a Lakers game.

“Luka is an absolute killer on the court, and blends that with a unique generosity and care for the community. Above all else, Luka will lead our franchise to pursue future championships, a goal that will forever define the Lakers,” Pelinka concluded.

For Doncic and Pelinka, suffice to say, the feeling's mutual.