As many people get older and approach retirement, they often start to take up new hobbies. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is no exception, having recently shared his love for the game of golf. However, despite the game of golf being as simple as seeing the ball and then hitting the ball, James still seems to be experiencing some growing pains with his new love.

“Sheesh! I'm about to golf in this, huh,” James said to his Instagram story while showing off a course smothered in fog. “How am I supposed to track my ball in this? It doesn't even matter if I hit straight! The fu-”

Hopefully, the morning fog eventually lifted, and James was able to track his ball. As long as his swing isn't like NBA legend Charles Barkley's, he shouldn't have any trouble tracking his ball, either, regardless of the weather. But for now, golf isn't James's only focus this offseason – especially with what's coming up.

Retiring and enjoying golf full-time isn't the agenda quite yet for Lakers superstar LeBron James

Once James wraps up playing on the course, he'll return to his main focus. When the 2025-26 campaign begins, James will play a historic 23rd NBA season with the Lakers, becoming the first player in league history to reach that milestone. At 40, the Lakers star remains locked in. He's focused on rehabbing a sprained left knee suffered during Los Angeles's playoff loss to Minnesota. With training camp set for late September, James says he’s using the offseason to get as close to 100% as possible.

Despite teasing retirement in his new Amazon ad, James shows no signs of slowing down. He credits his family’s support, especially from his wife, Savannah, and their three kids, for keeping his passion strong. Playing alongside son Bronny and possibly even Bryce one day adds fuel to his fire.

Though he admits thoughts of retirement occasionally creep in, James is still driven by the grind, the game, and the dream. James isn't done yet. Lakers fans are ready for one more legendary ride.