The Los Angeles Lakers and their fans will remember Aug. 2, 2025 as the day Luka Doncic formally became the franchise's next cornerstone. Such an outcome seemed inevitable when LA completed a historic trade with the Dallas Mavericks in February to acquire the tremendous guard, but it is now a reality after the two sides agreed to a three-year, $165 million contract extension on Saturday. LA has gifted Doncic the keys to the land of Purple and Gold, and with that development, attention will unavoidably shift to LeBron James.

The global icon is still the face of the Lakers, and the NBA for that matter, but it is clear management is considering its long-term future. One cannot insert James into that vision, considering he is 40 years old and will become a free agent after next season. Although fans desperately want him to finish his career in LA, the chances of that happening seem lower than they were only a year ago.

The four-time Finals MVP and the Lakers have plenty of time to iron out a plan regarding the 2026-27 campaign. The focus is firmly on the present. A loaded Western Conference demands the squad's undivided attention. James himself will not want to entertain questions about what's next until after this upcoming pursuit of championship ring No. 5 is complete. Still, the mind wanders.

The organization is maintaining an optimistic front. “If he had a chance to retire a Laker, that would be great,” general manager Rob Pelinka told the media during Luka Doncic's big press conference, per ESPN's David McMenamin. The executive also said that conversations with James' agent, Klutch Sports founder and CEO Rich Paul, have been “positive and supportive.”

What do LeBron James and the Lakers want moving forward?

Theoretically, another short-term deal would seemingly benefit both parties. Los Angeles should covet the outstanding value that James still offers after 22 years in the league. He averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds last season. He is still efficient and durable, shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from behind the 3-point line in 70 games played. Not many guys can attain those numbers in their prime let alone in the twilight of their career.

Ergo, LA could struggle to replace such a player. From James' standpoint, wrapping up with the Lakers seems practical as well. He has made a home for himself in Southern California and has the opportunity to play alongside another generational talent. But is a James-Doncic duo enough to lead the Lakers to a title in the next couple of years?

While Pelinka did spruce up the roster by adding Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia this offseason, the Western Conference remains rife with speed bumps. The Oklahoma City Thunder will enter the 2025-26 season with more confidence after securing their first championship, and the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors are all intent on making a deep playoffs run. James is in win-now mode, and he may find that playing in the East is more conducive to his goal.

It is perfectly normal to look ahead, especially when it concerns an all-time great's future, but the Lakers would be wise to operate like this is James' last season with the team. Even if he does end up renewing his commitment to LA, there is no time to waste. Rob Pelinka must do everything possible to position the roster for genuine contention next spring.

The Luka Doncic era does not have to eclipse the LeBron James era. They must merge together and produce a special season.