The Los Angeles Lakers believe they have their long-term centerpiece of the franchise in sharpshooting superstar Luka Doncic. Lakers fans celebrated last year when the Dallas Mavericks traded Doncic to Los Angeles and he was able to play with LeBron James during the last few months of the season.

Doncic signed a three-year extension with the Lakers that will reportedly pay him up to $165 million, according to The Athletic.

Assuming that he can stay relatively healthy and produce at a similar level (averaging 28.6 points per game during his first seven years in the NBA) during the next three seasons, Doncic will be eligible to put his signature on a five-year, $400 million deal. He will be in his 10th year at that point, and he will have a player option on a new deal.

Statistically, Doncic is one of the most impressive players in the NBA. Doncic is a five-time All-NBA player and a five-time All-Star. He won the league's scoring championship in the 2023-24 season. He won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2018-19 and finished third in MVP voting in the '23-24 season.

After signing his extension, Doncic was working on his shooting and put on a little bit of a show. He was able to hit shots from all over the court, and he also hit an out-of-bounds shot from beyond the baseline that easily swished even though he was at least 30 feet from the rim. The video proof of that shot was taken by ESPN NBA host Malika Andrews.

Doncic is not immune to criticism

Article Continues Below
Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird (33) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers forward Julius Erving (back) battle for position at the Boston Garden.
Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

While Doncic is clearly an impressive offensive player, he has been criticized for the way he takes care of his body and his defensive inconsistency.

Doncic has been listed at 6-6 and 230 pounds, but he has often displayed a prominent belly for a star NBA player. There have been multiple reports that he has taken his conditioning to a new level in the offseason, and the proof will come when the Lakers start playing preseason games in the fall.

Opposing teams have also taken advantage of his inconsistent defense in the past. When the Mavericks were in the NBA Finals two season ago against the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were able to take advantage of him throughout the series. The Celtics were victorious in five games.

Despite those issues, Doncic is one of the most creative and effective players in the NBA. His ability to hit clutch shots have been compared to Hall of Famer and all-time great Larry Bird. If he can improve his conditioning and defense, Doncic may eventually belong in a conversation about the game's greatest players.

More Los Angeles Lakers News
Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic (77) talks with team co-owner Jeanie Buss following a press conference announcing the signing of a 3-year, $165 million contract extension
Lakers’ Luka Dončić’s thankful message to LA after landing new contractGuillermo Guajardo ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena.
Rob Pelinka hopeful LeBron James will retire with LakersAlex House ·
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith on the ESPN First Take set at the CFP Fan Central at the George World Congress Center
How Stephen A. Smith feels about Luka Doncic-Lakers contract extensionJosue Pavon ·
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka walks on the couet prior to the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka reflects on shocking Luka Doncic trade after contract extensionJosue Pavon ·
Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka in the background
Lakers’ Luka Doncic makes bold prediction after leveling up conditioningRishav Bhat ·
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) rubs his hands during pre-game ceremonies before playing against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
Luka Doncic issues 6-word Lakers championship claimJulian Ojeda ·