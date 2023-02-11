When his career first began, D’Angelo Russell was meant to be a key piece in the future of the Los Angeles Lakers. But following a rough start, the two sides chose to move on. Now six years after being traded away, Russell is back in Los Angeles. And this time, he anticipates things going much differently.

On Friday, D’Angelo Russell had his introductory press conference with the Lakers. During the press conference, Russell noted just how much has changed in his career since his original stint.

“I mean, a lot has happened since I’ve been here, right? I was an All-Star, went to the playoffs. I’ve done a lot of things individually. So to come back with that resume, I feel like it helps the team.” stated Russell via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Russell added, “I never hoped to be back here because I didn’t understand if I could be ready for it and be a part of what they were doing for the future because you never know what the team’s going to look like, so it’s hard to find stability in that,”

“But I’m here now, and I really appreciate being back, because I feel like I’m ready for everything that’s about to come for the team and whatever comes my way.”

With the return of D’Angelo Russell, the Lakers are looking to add a proven playmaker to the lineup.

Russell has played some of the best basketball of his career this season. Over 54 games with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he averaged 17.9 PPG, 6.2 APG, and 3.1 RPG.

The Lakers will be looking for him to keep up his solid play as they look to make a playoff push. If all goes to plan, he could once again be a key piece of this team’s future.