The Los Angeles Lakers left the Minnesota Timberwolves in the dust with a 128-110 victory on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, thanks to their star guard Luka Doncic putting up historic numbers. The 26-year-old cooked up a staggering 49 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists in 35 minutes, shooting 14-of-23 from the field, 5-of-12 from three, and 16-of-19 from the free-throw line.

Having scored 43 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists in the Los Angeles season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors, combined with tonight's 49-point performance, Doncic made franchise history. He surpassed Jerry West’s record of 81 points for the most in consecutive games to begin a season. Not only that, he became the first Lakers player to start a season with back-to-back 40-point games, joining the elite company of Anthony Davis, Michael Jordan, and Wilt Chamberlain.

The Timberwolves, who led 40-36 after the opening quarter, were unable to contain the Slovenian beast, despite contributions from Anthony Edwards (31 points) and Julius Randle (26 points). Los Angeles outscored Minnesota 92-70 over the final three quarters.

Austin Reaves added 25 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists, while Rui Hachimura scored 23 points on efficient 10-for-13 shooting. Deandre Ayton contributed 15 points and eight rebounds, and Jake LaRavia chipped in six points off the bench. Marcus Smart impacted the game defensively with two steals, altered shots, and a three-pointer.

Article Continues Below

The Lakers overcame an early deficit of 11 points, with Doncic scoring 23 points in the first quarter alone. By halftime, he had amassed 32 points, keeping Los Angeles within striking distance. Then, a strong 16-5 run to close the second quarter gave the Lakers a 68-63 lead at the break.

In the second half, Los Angeles expanded the lead steadily, with efficient shooting and solid defense allowing them to control the game. By the fourth quarter, the Lakers led by 14, with Doncic continuing to dazzle fans with his scoring and playmaking.

Los Angeles has started the season with LeBron James on the sideline due to a nerve injury. As a result, Doncic has shouldered much of the offensive responsibility.

The Lakers will look to continue their momentum in their next game, a road matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.