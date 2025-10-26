The Philadelphia Eagles' run game has been struggling lately, despite the team being 5-2 entering the Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants. All that seemed to change on one carry, though, as Saquon Barkley took it to the house on his first touch of the contest.

Barkley, who is 28 years old, scored on a 65-yard touchdown run to begin the game. He ran it right up the middle before bouncing it to the outside to gash the Giants' defense for a huge gain and score.

MAMA, THERE GOES SAQUON BARKLEY 😲 He houses on his first touch to get the Eagles on the board!pic.twitter.com/AJ6CaricHv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's early in the first quarter, but the 2024 AP Player of the Year has already nearly recorded 80 rushing yards total on the day. If the Eagles continue feeding Barkley the ball, he could be in for a huge performance against the Giants.

Leading up to the Week 8 matchup, Saquon Barkley had recorded 369 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also picked up an additional 135 receiving yards and a score through the air off 20 receptions.

However, his average yards per game this season (52.7) is substantially lower than it was in the 2024-25 campaign (125.3). In fact, the 52.7 rushing yards per game average is Barkley's lowest since the 2021-22 season (45.6), when he was still playing for the Giants. Saquon Barkley only played in 13 games that season.

If the Eagles can get Barkley going in the back half of the 2025-26 campaign, then the offense should be able to play smoothly moving forward, especially considering how well the passing attack has looked in previous weeks. The three-time Pro Bowler hasn't looked all that phenomenal so far this season, but there is still plenty of time for him to make a huge splash for Philadelphia.