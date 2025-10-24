Amid ongoing speculation surrounding the NBA’s expanding gambling investigation, former NBA forward and current broadcaster Richard Jefferson addressed the allegations tying Damon Jones to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Jefferson clarified that while Jones and James share a history, the portrayal of Jones as solely a “LeBron guy” misrepresents his broader NBA career.

On the latest episode of the Road Trippin’ podcast, Jefferson dismissed the suggestion that Jones’ reported involvement in the betting scandal was rooted in his connection to James.

“People need to understand that, Damon Jones, as much as we were all good friends, Damon Jones was an assistant coach on our Cavs team. He was a consultant on the Lakers. I played with him in Milwaukee. Like he’s an NBA guy,” Jefferson said.

“So to be like, oh he was giving information on LeBron. He could have given more information than just on Bron, but Bron’s name is the one that they want to use. Did he give information on other players? Did he [give] any other information on lineups? Did he do any of that stuff? Again, when I say performative, they’re going to take the biggest names they can and say he was giving information on Bron. That’s Bron’s guy. And it’s like no, this is an individual that has been in the league on multiple teams on multiple coaching staffs. That’s who he is.”

Jones and James played together for three seasons in Cleveland and maintained a working relationship after their playing days. In 2014, Jones became a personal shooting coach for James and later joined the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach during James’ second stint with the franchise. Jones also served as a consultant with the Lakers in recent years.

Reports suggesting that Jones may have sold inside information about James to bettors emerged as part of a larger investigation into illegal gambling activity within NBA circles. Federal authorities have not confirmed the specific nature of the information allegedly distributed, but the implication has fueled speculation given Jones’ past proximity to James.

Jefferson, who played with both Jones and James during his career, pushed back on the idea that the connection was exclusively tied to James, noting Jones’ longstanding involvement with multiple organizations and players around the league.

As the NBA continues to address the integrity of its product amid rising gambling concerns, the spotlight has extended beyond players to include coaches and staff with access to sensitive team information.

Meanwhile, LeBron James remains sidelined due to a sciatica injury that caused him to miss the season opener for the first time in his 23-year career. The Lakers dropped their opening game 119–109 on Tuesday and are scheduled to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 10:00 p.m. ET in a rematch of their 2024 first-round playoff series. James is expected to be re-evaluated sometime next week.

The league has not issued a formal statement regarding Jones’ alleged involvement, and Jefferson’s remarks stand as one of the more direct defenses offered publicly in response to the swirling allegations.