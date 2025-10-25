LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday in a rematch of last season’s opening round playoff series. During that series, Lakers head coach JJ Redick ultimately benched starting center Jaxson Hayes, and the team will be without Hayes for the rematch as he was ruled out due to a knee injury.

“Christian [Koloko] is active,” Redick said during his pregame media availability. “We’ll figure it out based on who is on the floor.”

Jaxson Hayes was officially listed as dealing with knee soreness on the team’s injury report, and his absence leaves a hole in the Lakers’ frontcourt rotation. While Hayes filled in admirably last season as the starting center following Anthony Davis’ departure, he is best suited to a reserve role.

With Hayes sidelined, that role will go to Christian Koloko who is back with the Lakers on another two-way contract.

Despite the disappointing end to last season for Hayes, he opted to re-sign with the Lakers in free agency. During the Lakers’ opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors, he finished with four points, six rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes of play.

Hayes played a total of 35 games last season as the starting center. During that stretch, he averaged 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists with splits of 72.9 percent shooting from the field and 55.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line in a little over 22 minutes per game.

Hayes suffered a wrist injury during the Lakers’ final preseason game after he caught a lob from Luka Doncic, but he was ultimately available for the season opener against the Warriors.

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Hayes is in his seventh year in the NBA. He originally joined the Lakers as a free agent ahead of the 2023-24 season. Prior to that, he played four seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans where he was teammates with Redick.