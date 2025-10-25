Fans know Justin Herbert as an elite quarterback, but he made his case for the Los Angeles Chargers to give him a look on defense. Herbert took Madison Beer out to the Los Angeles Lakers' second home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, where he swiftly saved her from a loose ball.

Herbert and Beer sat courtside in the Crypto.com Arena to witness the Lakers' first win of the 2025-2026 season. Fans took note of the celebrity couple when they were featured on the Jumbotron and cheered later when the quarterback swatted the ball away from his girlfriend.

Justin Herbert saved the day by protecting Madison Beer from a loose ball at the Lakers game 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/CIL05wMYlT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The ball's trajectory was not heading for Beer, but fans loved the gesture nonetheless. Herbert smacked the ball almost directly toward a nearby camerawoman, adding to the comedic effect.

Celebrities are always present for Lakers games, but few received the ovation that Herbert and Beer got when they were shown on the Jumbotron. Their relationship continues to be well-received by onlookers, especially when the singer-songwriter shows up at Chargers games to support Herbert.

Since their relationship formed sometime over the summer, fans have grown fond of Herbert and Beer as a couple. The two were already prominent figures in Los Angeles on their own, but are now nearing Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift territory.

Herbert and Beer's presence powered the Lakers to a 128-110 win, improving them to 1-1 on the year. Luka Doncic showed out in front of the home crowd for the second consecutive outing, dropping 49 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, marking his second consecutive 40-point double-double to begin the year.