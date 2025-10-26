The Denver Nuggets have gotten off to a mixed bag of a start to the 2025 NBA season, currently sitting at 1-1. First, Denver squandered a 50-point masterpiece from Aaron Gordon in their season-opening road loss to the Golden State Warriors, before bouncing back with a comfortable home win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Minutes have been hard to come by for wing Peyton Watson, now in his fourth year in the NBA. Watson and the Nuggets were unable to come to an agreement on an extension this summer, opening the door for him to become a free agent next summer, but the young defensive wing isn't taking anything personally.

“From what I understand, it was just a financial business decision (for the Nuggets). Obviously, with the new CBA and the second apron, things of that nature, they wanted to stay out of that,” Watson said, per Bennett Durando of the Denver Post, via Hoopshype. “As a business, you’ve gotta operate (based on) what’s best for your business. And when it comes time for me to make my decision next summer, I’ve gotta operate as a business myself.”

“That’s no diss to the Nuggets. That’s no diss to the Kroenkes. They’ve showed me a lot of love, a lot of hospitality, and they’ve done a lot for me. They gave me a chance in this league, to prove that I’m gonna be here for a while. So I think everything will work itself out,” he added.

Peyton Watson showcased his defensive versatility early on his career with the Nuggets, still mostly watching from the bench as the team bulldozed its way to the 2023 NBA championship during his rookie season.

While his usage has gone up since then, it's safe to say that Nuggets fans were hoping to see a bit more development on the offensive end of the floor from Watson by this stage of his career, and he's unlikely to get a ton of opportunity this year considering the wings that Denver brought in during free agency.

The Nuggets will next take the floor on Monday evening against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road.