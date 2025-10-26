The San Antonio Spurs raised a banner into the rafters of Frost Bank Center to honor Gregg Popovich, the legendary head coach who guided the franchise to five NBA championships and became the winningest coach in league history. The moment symbolized the enduring bond between Popovich, his players, and the city that embraced his demanding yet heartfelt leadership for nearly three decades.

The San Antonio Spurs have raised a banner at Frost Bank Center in honor of Coach Gregg Popovich in the rafters 👏 (📸: @mikecwright) pic.twitter.com/rxkU4EEZoz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Popovich stepped down as head coach earlier this year after suffering a mild stroke in November 2024. Though he no longer patrols the sidelines, his imprint remains on everything the Spurs do. His successor, Mitch Johnson, continues to carry forward the culture Popovich built, one defined by accountability, selflessness, and relentless defense.

The Spurs still embrace Gregg Popovich's mentality

Through two games this season, the Spurs have posted the league’s best defensive rating, an early reflection of the values Popovich instilled. Rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, who called defense “non-negotiable,” has become the embodiment of the philosophy Popovich championed throughout his career. Johnson has the team moving in sync, contesting shots, and rebounding with urgency, reminiscent of the championship years anchored by Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker.

Popovich has made appearances at practice in recent weeks, looking healthier and offering quiet guidance to players. His presence has inspired confidence among the young roster.

“It always puts a smile on my face seeing him here,” said Keldon Johnson. “He brings that energy. Everybody trusts Mitch, but Pop is still with us.”

From 1996 to 2024, Popovich led the Spurs to 22 consecutive playoff appearances, five titles, and more than 1,400 regular-season wins. He also guided Team USA to Olympic gold in 2021. His tenure transformed the Spurs into a model organization built on discipline, humility, and team-first basketball.