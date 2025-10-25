NBA fans love to criticize LeBron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, but nobody can ever accuse the 40-year-old of being an unsupportive father. That was evident during the Los Angeles Lakers' Friday night game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, when LeBron James was spotted wearing his youngest son, Bryce's, Arizona basketball jersey.

James is expected to miss the first month of the season with sciatica, but that has not stopped cameras from frequently panning to him on the bench. When he was featured during the Lakers' second game of the season, fans noticed the Arizona colors beneath his vibrant jacket.

While sporting his son's jersey, James watched the Lakers collect their first win of the season with a 128-110 nod over the Timberwolves. Luka Doncic led the way with a 49-point, 11-rebound double-double, marking his second straight 40-point game to begin the year.

Bryce James recently committed to Arizona, where he will spend the 2025-2026 season. The 18-year-old was only a three-star recruit, but unsurprisingly has the prestige of the family name behind him.

Bryce James has yet to officially debut at Arizona, but he will do so on Nov. 3 when the No. 13-ranked Wildcats take on the No. 3-ranked Florida Gators. The game will be the only matchup between two ranked teams on opening night.

Although many speculate that LeBron James is waiting for Bryce to reach the NBA so he can play with both of his sons, the latter is not expected to see the court much as a freshman. Arizona head basketball coach Tommy Lloyd has already teased the idea of redshirting James during the 2025-2026 season.

However, minimal playing time did not stop Bronny James from entering the NBA Draft after just one year at USC. Bronny was a much higher-rated recruit coming out of high school, but averaged just 4.8 points per game in his lone college basketball season before becoming the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.