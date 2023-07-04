Frank Vogel gutted the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff when he left for the Phoenix Suns. Dru Anthrop and Miles Simon among others explored better pastures outside of Darvin Ham's squad. Although, Rob Pelinka may have found a diamond in the rough as they hired DeMarre Carroll.

The Lakers and Rob Pelinka have made it official that the former Atlanta Hawks star will join Darvin Ham's coaching staff. DeMarre Carroll and the Los Angeles head coach have worked together in the past. Ham was there during the Hawks' bitter 2013-14 season. He was an assistant coach for Mike Budenholzer together with Kenny Atkinson, Taylor Jenkins, and Quin Snyder.

The new assistant coach could not help but be excited about his new venture. DeMarre Carroll tweeted his immediate reaction to the news.

“Thank You, God, for another OPPORTUNITY…,” he said.

Thank You God for another OPPORTUNITY…💯💯💯 https://t.co/6Fz5BruAdY — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) July 3, 2023

DeMarre Carroll's relationship with the current Lakers squad does not end with their head coach. He also met LeBron James in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers overpowered the top-seeded Hawks at the time. Arguably, that would have been the best opportunity for the Junkyard Dog to add a Larry O'Brien trophy to his resume.

He bounced around the NBA since then. The Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, and San Antonio Spurs were the teams he played for after his Atlanta stint. Carroll retired from the league after a year with the Houston Rockets without an NBA Championship.

The Los Angeles Lakers could be his next opportunity to finally win the championship.