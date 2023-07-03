The Los Angeles Lakers are adding DeMarre Carroll to Darvin Ham's coaching staff for the 2023-24 season, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Carroll, 36, spent last season — his first as an assistant coach — working under Mike Budenholzer with the Milwaukee Bucks. Carroll, who played 11 seasons in the NBA (2009-2020), was coached by Budenholzer and then-assistant Ham with the Atlanta Hawks in 2013-14 and 2014-15. The latter squad — for which Carroll started 69 of his 70 appearances — won a franchise-record 60 games.

The Lakers have a few open jobs after multiple assistants opted to reunite with Frank Vogel on the Phoenix Suns' sideline: assistant coach/South Bay Lakers head coach Miles Simon, advanced scout/player development coach Jon Pastorek, and assistant coach/video coordinator Dru Anthrop. (Two other former Lakers assistants, John Lucas III, and David Fizdale, are also heading to Phoenix.)

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lakers assistant and player development guru Phil Handy — who played a significant role in the improvement of Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, among others — said recently that he'll return to the Lakers bench next season.