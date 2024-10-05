While there are plenty of intriguing storylines to track during the Los Angeles Lakers' upcoming NBA campaign, the subject of LeBron James' eventual retirement will continue to command national attention. The 39-year-old says he has a lot left in the tank.” Such a claim should be considered bold given James' age, but it is instead reinforced by his recent play. Though, how much of this ample supply of hoops prowess will James decide to exhaust?

One of his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates has a timetable in mind, one that could rely heavily on the growth of a Lakers rookie.

“I'd say three {years},” 2016 NBA champion Iman Shumpert told RG.org's DJ Siddiqi. “I'll say this – he's capable of three. I want to say after Year 2 with his son [Bronny], I want to say he puts it down. If he gives us one more after that, cool. I think he's going to let Bronny get through Year 1 and 2 and then it's like, ‘Yeah, he's got it.' If Bronny comes out here and just kills in his first year and just goes crazy? I think ‘Bron would put it down after this year.”

LeBron James will want to savor his time with Bronny on Lakers

The notion of Bronny James' development influencing his father's retirement decision is easy enough to understand. Another championship could definitely enhance the four-time Finals MVP's case in the endless Goat debate, but he has accomplished almost everything imaginable during his 21-year career. The last item on his NBA bucket list could be sharing the floor with his son and molding him into an impactful professional-level contributor.

Shumpert spent four years on the Cavs with LeBron James, so he does have some insight on the man. But few people are privy to the all-time scoring leader's plan. Because he is still a terrific competitor, as evidenced by his Olympics MVP crown and the 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds he averaged for the Lakers last season, James could just play it by ear. He does not appear to be looking over his shoulder for Father Time right now.

The Lakers started preseason play on Friday, drawing James closer to his 22nd official season in The Association. Iman Shumpert and NBA fans will be sure to carefully take in the remaining basketball this legend has left.