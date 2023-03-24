Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a roll recently and are looking to keep it going against the Oklahoma City Thunder. A playoff spot is within reach for the Lakers and they can boost their chances with a win on Friday. With a key matchup against another Western Conference playoff contender, an important question must be asked: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Thunder?

Anthony Davis injury status for Lakers vs. Thunder

Davis is listed as probable to play against the Thunder due to a stress injury in his right foot. The Lakers star has been on a tear as of late as Los Angeles fights for a playoff berth. Over his last 15 games, in which LA has won 10, he is averaging 24.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.6 percent from the field. He has missed two games recently but has still mostly been available for the purple and gold.

LeBron James remains out against the Thunder, as does Mo Bamba. James is on his way back to action, though his return may not be until the playoffs. The Thunder will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers and Thunder have identical records at 36-37, so picking up a win would be massive for either squad.

So, when it comes to the question of if Anthony Davis is playing tonight vs. the Thunder, Lakers fans can remain calm knowing that Davis is likely to play against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the plucky OKC Squad.