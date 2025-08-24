Kobe Bryant's legacy lives on as rare footage of the late NBA player signing his last No. 8 Lakers jersey has surfaced.

“This isn't true, ” Kobe says in disbelief of it sinking in that it's his last No. 8 jersey. “I've been signing for 10 years, dude. Crazy.”

After Kobe shakes off some nerves, he gets to business and signs the jersey with a white marker and on the No. 8, he writes, “LAST 8” and then his signature.

“The last 8 jersey I'll ever sign, that's crazy,” he says towards the end of the video.

Rare footage of Kobe Bryant signing the last-ever No.8 jersey of his 🙌 (via @gurucollects)pic.twitter.com/hgg5SYHfXI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 24, 2025

During Kobe's 20-season career with the Lakers, he wore both No. 8 and later No. 24. After his 2020 death due to a helicopter crash, which also contained his second-eldest daughter Gianna, and seven others, both of his jersey numbers were retired by the franchise. Kobe is the first NBA player in history to have two jersey numbers retired on the same team.

How Kobe Bryant has been honored after his death

It's been five years since Kobe's tragic death and the NBA icon has memorialized in several ways. Through the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation — founded by Kobe and his wife Vanessa Bryant — honors Kobe's legacy in sports by providing for a “positive impact on underserved athletes and boys and girls in sports.” The foundation was renamed in Feb. 2020 to include “Mambacita” to honor Gianna.

The Los Angeles City Council and the Orange County Board of Supervisors officially declared August 24th as Kobe Bryant day to honor his life while representing his jersey numbers (8/24). The official day also follows the NBA icon's actual birthday, August 23.

Kobe also has two statues outside of the Crypto.com Arena which include one that represents his 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006 where he points up to the sky, another one with Gigi by his side. The third statue has no set release date at this time but will depict Kobe in his No. 24 jersey.

Over the course of his 20-year reign on the Lakers he won five championships, earned a league MVP and two NBA Finals MVPS. He also scored 33,643 points and was selected for the All-Star Game 18 times to name a few of the NBA icon's accomplishments.