Although Jalen Hood-Schifino is now strutting his wares in Southern California for the Los Angeles Lakers, he will always bleed Indiana basketball cream and crimson.

Hood-Schifino will return to his Indiana roots early next month He will host a youth basketball camp for kids aged six to 16 years old in Bloomington, IN on September 2, per Inside The Hall's Alex Bozich.

The Lakers rookie point guard will host his youth basketball camp at the Twin Lakes Recreation Center. Camp admission costs $150.

I’m excited to collaborate with Next Gen Camp to host some basketball camps! First up is in Charlotte, NC August 26th and then Bloomington, IN Sept 2nd! Tap on the links below to register for either city! Charlotte: https://t.co/xblOXirjjk Bloomington: https://t.co/7Hl41SMyLLpic.twitter.com/sgvTCowgCf — Jalen Hood-Schifino (@jalenhs) August 16, 2023

Jalen Hood-Schifino committed to Indiana basketball after spending his high school days in North Carolina and Florida. He started all 32 games for head coach Mike Woodson and averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game in the 2022 NCAA season. Hood-Schifno showed impressive poise running Indiana basketball's offense. He was also a fearless competitor who could take it to the basket or drain the long-range jumper.

Indiana basketball won 23 games with Hood-Schifino at the starting point guard spot. It was their best record in eight seasons. He eventually won the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award and earned Big Ten All-Freshman Team and Second-Team All-Big Ten selections. Hood-Schifino delcared for the NBA Draft after his lone season in Bloomington, IN.

The Lakers made Jalen Hood-Schifino the 17th overall selection of the 2023 NBA Draft in June. He adds point guard depth behind D'Angelo Russell and Gabe Vincent. Hood-Schifino feels his versatility sets him apart from the current rookie crop. His all-around game will help the Lakers make another deep playoff run following their loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals last season.