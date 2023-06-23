The Los Angeles Lakers selected Jalen Hood-Schifino with the 17th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Lakers had been exploring trades involving their first-round pick. They were open to moving down in exchange for multiple picks or moving up to nab a ready-to-contribute asset. They were also considering packaging the pick with the contracts of Malik Beasley ($16.5 million) and/or Mo Bamba ($10.3 million) for an established player, such as Buddy Hield, Myles Turner, Gary Trent Jr., Royce O'Neale, and Dorian Finney-Smith. They were talking to the Brooklyn Nets throughout the first round.

In the end, Rob Pelinka opted to select Hood-Schifino, a 6-6 guard out of Indiana.

Jalen, 20, averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on .417/.333/.776 shooting splits in 2022-23 for the Hoosiers and was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year. “Fino” provides versatility, ball-handling, playmaking, and athleticism on the wing, thereby filling obvious needs for the Lakers.

Here's what ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel wrote on Hood-Schifino in his latest Big Board:

“While his three-point shooting numbers may not show it, Jalen Hood-Schifino is one of the best perimeter players in this year’s NBA Draft and has a lot of potential for growth. Confident with the ball in his hands on offense, Hood-Schifino has seen his stock increase in recent weeks. There is even talk of him going in the lottery. He can hold his own against bigger, stronger opponents and is an underrated passer as well, especially in transition. Keep an eye on Hood-Schifino, as his name may be called by Adam Silver sooner than many would anticipate.”

The Lakers still hold the no. 40 pick in the draft.

The Lakers scouting department, run by Jesse and Joey Buss, has an impressive track record of developing talent over the past decade. The franchise hasn't seen a first-round pick actually hoop for them since Mo Wagner (2018-19), and he was traded after his rookie season.

Los Angeles is aiming to compile a roster that remains under the $179.5 million “second apron”, forms another contender around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, yet also sets up the franchise for the post-LeBron future. The Lakers currently have LeBron, AD, Jarred Vanderbilt, Max Christie, and now Hood-Schifino under contract ($3 million) for 2023-24.