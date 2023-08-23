There have been rumors swirling around that the Los Angeles Lakers would be unveiling Kobe Bryant and Gigi's statue in front of the Crypto.com Arena on August 8, 2024. However, there is no truth to those reports.

According to the latest updates, it's all fake news and no date has been set yet on when the Lakers will put up a statue for the Black Mamba. Furthermore, while there have been talks about potentially including his daughter Gigi, a statue has yet to be commissioned.

“The Kobe & Gigi statue unveiling on 8/8/24 report is not true according to multiple people at the Lakers and AEG,” Arash Markazi of The Messenger reported. “Kobe is getting a statue one day. We all know that. There has been talk about including Gigi but a statue hasn’t been commissioned and a date has not been set yet.”

The Kobe & Gigi statue unveiling on 8/8/24 report is not true according to multiple people at the Lakers and AEG. Kobe is getting a statue one day. We all know that. There has been talk about including Gigi but a statue hasn’t been commissioned and a date has not been set yet. pic.twitter.com/l4zboVAM5U — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 22, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Sure enough, it would have been perfect to unveil a Kobe Bryant statue on August 8, 2024 since it shows the numbers the Black Mamba wore throughout his career, 8 and 24. However, it looks like the Lakers will need more time to prepare for it.

No one can blame them, though. With Kobe being one of, if not the greatest player in Lakers history, the Purple and Gold would want to make the tribute perfect in all aspects.

It will definitely be nice if they can include Gigi on Bryant's statue. As everyone knows, Kobe was the ultimate #GirlDad, and he would have loved it if he can be with his late daughter as well in his statue with the Lakers.

For now, fans will have to wait and see what LA will do.