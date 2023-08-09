According to a report from the Daily Mail Online, the Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing plans to build a Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant statue outside of the Crypto.com Arena, via ClutchPoints. The statue is expected to be unveiled to the public on August 8, 2024 in an effort to honor his jersey numbers he wore with the Lakers (8 and 24). It should be noted that the Lakers have yet to officially confirm this report as of this story's publication.

A statue has been expected to be built for a while of Bryant, one of the greatest players to ever step on an NBA court. His tragic death in January of 2020 shocked not just the NBA community, but the entire world. Bryant was beloved by many, including non-basketball fans. The Lakers will honor Kobe and Gigi Bryant at some point with a statue, and it appears it could come in 2024. We will provide updates on the potential statue at Crypto.com Arena as they are made available.

Kobe Bryant's Lakers legacy

In addition to being a great player, Kobe was a well-respected athlete. Everyone who knew Bryant seems to have a heartwarming story about the Lakers legend.

On the court, he was a pure competitor. Bryant was often the first player in the gym and the last to leave. He always wanted the ball in the big moments and was never afraid to take the last shot.

Lakers fans, and all NBA fans for that matter, will continue to remember and honor the great Kobe Bryant for years to come.