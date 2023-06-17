New Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel has started filling his coaching staff vacancies, and of course the first place he looked at was the Los Angeles Lakers.

When the Suns hired Vogel to replace Monty Williams, there have been reports that he could try to poach his former assistants when he won the title with the Lakers in 2020. Phil Handy, development coach and assistant Jon Pastorek and video coordinator Dru Anthrop were the three key names mentioned as potential targets for Vogel.

Now, it appears Vogel has succeeded in doing so. According to the latest reports, Pastorek will be joining the Suns coaching staff, per Dan Woike of LA Times.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jon Pastorek is the second coach with Lakers links that Frank Vogel has hired. Earlier, the Suns have also signed former LA assistant and New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale to be part of the coaching staff under Vogel's command. Fizdale served as an assistant to Vogel from 2021 to 2022 before he moved to the Utah Jazz to serve as the team's associate general manager.

It remains to be seen who else will Vogel hire to complete his staff, but it will certainly be interesting to see if he can take more people away from Rob Pelinka and the Lakers.

Considering the Suns' title aspirations with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker at the core of their roster, though, it's not a surprise why Vogel wants to have a staff filled not only with coaching experience but also with championship pedigree.