The Phoenix Suns are hiring David Fizdale as an assistant coach for Frank Vogel's staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Fizdale is stepping away as an associate general manager with the Utah Jazz. He will reunite with Vogel, who he coached with as an assistant for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22.

Fizdale reportedly tripled his salary and will be making somewhere between $1.3 and $1.5 million with the Suns.

Fizdale's hiring is another aggressive step from the Suns, who are looking for their first-ever championship.

He was an assistant with the Miami Heat from 2008 to 2016, a period in which they won two NBA championships and advanced to the NBA Finals four times with Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh on the team.

Fizdale earned head coaching opportunities with the Memphis Grizzlies (2016-2018) and the New York Knicks (2018-2020). The Grizzlies made the first round of the 2017 playoffs before they fired Fizdale 19 games into the 2017-18 season.

Fizdale became the Knicks' coach before the 2018-19 season and was fired after the team started 4-18 in 2019-20.

He has something the Suns have coveted: championship experience. Phoenix fired coach Monty Williams after it lost 125-100 in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals to the Denver Nuggets.

Williams led the Suns to an organizational turnaround, but new majority owner Mat Ishbia has been aggressive in the team's pursuit of a title. He fired Williams two days after the season ended and hired Vogel, who won the 2020 championship with the Lakers.

Last week, the Suns kept associate head coach Kevin Young and made him the highest-paid assistant ($2 million per year) in the NBA.