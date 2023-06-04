The Phoenix Suns sent shockwaves throughout the NBA after they announced their decision to hire Frank Vogel as the team's new head coach. The former Los Angeles Lakers shot-caller was one of the few remaining names on the market, and despite the fact that he remained jobless throughout the 2022-23 season, Vogel has now secured the high-profile opening in Phoenix.

At this point, Vogel's relationships with his former staff are now generating some buzz. Lakers insider Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times has now floated the possibility of the Suns poaching a few key members of the LA's current staff now that their former boss has signed with the Suns:

“Phil Handy, development coach/assistant Jon Pastorek and video coordinator Dru Anthrop all were retained after Vogel’s dismissal and are obviously names to watch as Vogel assembles his staff,” Woike wrote.

The biggest name here is Phil Handy, who has been with the Lakers for quite some time now. He was with the team during the Kobe Bryant era, and he's firmly established himself as an integral part of the coaching staff under Darvin Ham. However, his loyalty to LA could now be put to the test if Vogel and the Suns actually try and pry him away from the Lakers. The same could be the case for Pastorek and Anthrop, who both also served under Vogel's reign in Hollywood.

The Lakers are expected to undergo some major roster changes this summer, and apparently, it's now also possible that their coaching staff might be overhauled as well.