Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers series is undeniably the biggest match-up in the NBA Playoffs right now, and it has the TV ratings to back up that claim.

After setting records in in the opener for being the most-watched conference semifinal Game 1 in TV history, Game 2 almost matched it up and made history as well with its insane viewership. According to Nielsen, Thursday’s showdown generated an average of 7,351,000 viewers. The showdown peaked at 8,390,000 viewers, making it the “most-watched Conference Semifinals Game 2 ever on Disney platforms,” per Ben Cafardo of ESPN.

Basically, over 7 million viewers tune in on each game of the Warriors-Lakers series, and it hasn’t even peaked yet. Despite the fact that the Dubs blew out the Lakers in Game 2, it didn’t demotivate the audience from watching the contest, which is definitely a good sign.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As the showdown between the two big-market teams continue to intensify, the TV ratings and viewership should only increase even further. Sure enough, the closeout game (or games) between the Warriors and Lakers could end up breaking more records considering the way things are trending right now.

Fans are guaranteed to have a Game 5 with the two franchises currently tied at 1-1. Nonetheless, it won’t be a surprise if the NBA Playoffs match-up ends up going the distance to a full seven-game series.

The Lakers host the Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday (Game 3) and Monday (Game 4) before the series shifts back to Golden State at Chase Center for Game 5 next Wednesday.