Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West passed away last June at 86. While West had harsh things to say about the Purple and Gold in recent years, the team still decided to pay special tribute to “The Logo,” and one of the 75 best players in league history. Ahead of the 2024-2025 season, the Lakers will attach a special Jerry West tribute jersey patch on their uniforms, taking the form of a gold No. 44.

You can see the tribute jersey on this announcement on X, formerly Twitter, shared via ClutchPoints.

The Lakers pay tribute to Jerry West

As a player, the legendary West was so good that the NBA turned him into the logo we all know and love. Throughout his 14-year tenure with the Lakers, he averaged 27.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists, receiving All-Star selections for every year of his career.

Known as “Mr. Clutch,” West also led the playoffs in scoring four times. In 1965, he averaged 40.6 points, and he was one of only four players in NBA history to score 50 points in multiple playoff games. While a bittersweet accomplishment, he was also the only player in league history to win Finals MVP on a losing team, after the Lakers fell to the Celtics at home in Game 7 of the 1969 NBA Finals.

He also went to the Finals nine times, though he won his only title in 1972, averaging 22.8 points and 8.9 assists. Moreover, the 1972 Lakers squad holds the record for the all-time longest winning streak in one season, winning 33 consecutive games.

After his retirement in 1974, he also coached the Lakers for three seasons, finishing with a winning record (145-101) and three playoff appearances. Then, he transitioned to the front office, where he left a lasting legacy as an executive.

In 1996, Jerry West signed away Shaquille O'Neal from the Orlando Magic, and traded for Kobe Bryant on draft night. Shaq had already reached the NBA Finals in 1995 as a one-two punch with Penny Hardaway, but Bryant was a high-school kid who impressed West in his pre-draft workouts for LA.

Little did everyone expect that West had architected a Lakers dynasty by pairing Shaq and Kobe, who won three straight NBA titles from 2000-2002. His efforts as an executive won him two Executive of the Year awards.

What's next in LA?

Currently, the Lakers field their new dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who won a championship together in 2020. However, years of overcorrection have resulted in their team failing to realize their full potential.

After finally acknowledging continuity and stability, the Lakers hired JJ Redick as head coach, who plans to take the roster that made the Western Conference Finals two seasons ago a step further.

However, ESPN predicted the Lakers will fall to the conference basement next season. Is the Purple and Gold's turn toward continuity too little, too late?