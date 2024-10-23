While the majority of the headlines focused on LeBron James and Bronny James taking the court together and making NBA history in the process, the Los Angeles Lakers secured an impressive win on Tuesday evening against the Minnesota Timberwolves, one that started the JJ Redick era off with a bang. The Lakers essentially controlled this game from start to finish, with Anthony Davis putting up a monster stat line against reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and leading Los Angeles to its first opening night win in seven years.

One person who fans may be surprised to know was impressed by the performance was none other than former FS1 sports media personality Skip Bayless, who has made a career out of undermining the accomplishments of LeBron James at every one of his four NBA stops.

However, Bayless complimented the Lakers for their performance on Tuesday evening and even made a bold prediction that they will embark on a deep playoff run next spring.

“I can't understand why the oddmakers have little to no respect for the Lakers. I have 'em losing to the Thunder in 7 in the conference finals,” wrote Bayless.

Is Skip Bayless correct?

The reason the oddsmakers have such little faith in the Lakers likely stems from the fact that Rob Pelinka and company took what was an eight-seeded play-in team and did essentially nothing with it over the offseason, while several of the teams around them demonstrably got better.

Further making matters worse for the Lakers is the fact that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis enjoyed their healthiest seasons in years last year, and that was only good enough to get the team a first round loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Still, there's no denying that the Lakers looked impressive on Tuesday, and TNT's mic'd up segments revealed JJ Redick implementing a coherent game plan with identifiable strategies and tactics, something that Los Angeles fans haven't been treated to in quite some time.

Making matters even more impressive for the Lakers was the fact that LeBron James shot poorly from the field on Tuesday, and the team overall was abysmal from beyond the three point line, and they still were able to win fairly easily against what many assume will be a championship threat this season in the Timberwolves.

In any case, the Lakers will next take the floor on Friday evening at home vs the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET.