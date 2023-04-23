A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

A lot was on the line on Saturday night’s Game 3 action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers, in particular, needed a win on their home floor after allowing the Grizzlies to tie the series at 1-1 after a win in Game 2. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the squad knew what was at stake, and they all stepped up in a major way.

According to ESPN Stats & Info on Twitter, Saturday’s win was the Lakers’ ninth consecutive Game 3 victory when the series is tied at 1-1. They have now passed Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls who achieved a similar feat between 1989 and 1995.

This was during the dynasty years of Michael Jordan’s Bulls, which speaks volumes of how significant this record is. It has also been in place for nearly three decades, and it wasn’t until Saturday night that LeBron and Co. shattered the long-standing record.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This was a massive win for the Lakers who were able to hold off a mind-blowing fourth-quarter takeover from Ja Morant. The Grizzlies superstar scored 22 straight points in the final frame to give LA a proper scare. They held their ground, though, and escaped with a 111-101 victory.

The Lakers host the Grizzlies in Game 4 on Monday night and that’s going to be an even more important matchup for both teams. LA could take a step closer to a second-round meeting against either the Sacramento Kings or the Golden State Warriors if they win and mount a 3-1 series lead. Memphis, on the other hand, will be in dire need of a victory to tie the series and keep their title hopes alive.