There was no shortage of action in Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs first-round matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. So much so, that Lakers big man Anthony Davis ended up getting himself a fat lip after hitting the deck hard while trying to save the ball from going out of bounds during the third quarter.

Davis slipped on a cameraman who was positioned baseline, and in the scramble, he ended up taking a hard hit to the mouth:

Anthony Davis went down after slipping out of bounds 👀 pic.twitter.com/MAqUbLNLX6 — Backcourt Alerts (@BackcourtAlerts) April 23, 2023

Anthony Davis bloody lip; AD; Lakers pic.twitter.com/I4X81G7kR0 — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 23, 2023

It took some time for Davis to get back on his feet, which obviously gave Lakers fans quite the scare. He was eventually able to stand back up, though, and he was fine. He did come out of the exchange with a fat lip, though.

In case you missed it, Davis actually fell on Hollywood star Will Ferrell, who himself was sitting courtside. He’s the man in a yellow shirt and a gray hat. Ferrell had a full beard on too, which is probably why some folks weren’t able to recognize him immediately.

The most important thing here is that Anthony Davis is fine. He’s obviously one of the most important players on the roster for the Lakers, and losing him to injury would have a dire effect on their chances against the Grizzlies. He’s not the most robust player out there either, which is why you can understand how LA supporters hold their collective breath whenever AD hits the deck.